eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. eEnergy Group had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 22.56%.

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

LON:EAAS traded down GBX 0.31 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,829. eEnergy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.10 ($0.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About eEnergy Group

