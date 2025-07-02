Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Raised by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 94.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,196 shares of company stock worth $6,885,843. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $77.26. 147,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,745. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.