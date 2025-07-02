Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Raises Stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. MediWound comprises 2.6% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 7.94% of MediWound worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MediWound by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. MediWound Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.32.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.58. MediWound had a negative net margin of 110.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.12%. The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on MediWound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

