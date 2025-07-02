Rossby Financial LCC Sells 62 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rossby Financial LCC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VRSK opened at $312.95 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.59 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

