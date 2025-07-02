Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

