Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $503.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $485.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $422.69 and a 1 year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

