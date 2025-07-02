ArborFi Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ArborFi Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after buying an additional 674,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $135.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

