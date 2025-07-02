American Capital Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

GDX opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

