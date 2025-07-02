Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

