SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.8% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $55,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0%

GLD stock opened at $308.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $214.62 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

