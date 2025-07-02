Equita Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.69.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

