Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 209,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.