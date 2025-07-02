EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) versus Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Head to Head Contrast

Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sky Petroleum and EOG Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.79 $6.40 billion $10.78 11.25

Volatility and Risk

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Petroleum.

Sky Petroleum has a beta of -76.02, meaning that its share price is 7,702% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Petroleum and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 26.14% 22.35% 14.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sky Petroleum and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 11 9 1 2.52

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $139.48, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Sky Petroleum on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

