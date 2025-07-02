Funko (FNKO) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Funko to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Funko and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 0 2 1 1 2.75 Funko Competitors 117 909 998 28 2.46

Funko presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 109.22%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Funko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Funko is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.92% -5.01% -1.60% Funko Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Funko and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Funko and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $1.05 billion -$14.72 million -12.76 Funko Competitors $2.74 billion $103.51 million 3.23

Funko’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Funko. Funko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Funko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Funko has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko’s peers have a beta of -0.51, meaning that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Funko peers beat Funko on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Funko

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles. It markets its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Funko, Mystery Minis, Bitty Pop!, Funko action figures, Funko Plush, and Funko Soda brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

