iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Boosted by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 618.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,782,000 after buying an additional 1,167,427 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 417.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 854,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,175,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,994,000 after acquiring an additional 704,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,054,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

