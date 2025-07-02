American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

American Capital Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after purchasing an additional 634,282 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

