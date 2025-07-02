Swmg LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Swmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

