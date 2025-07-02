Penobscot Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,011,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

