Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 60,887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 47,898 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 430,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,870. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30.

