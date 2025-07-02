Top Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 1st

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce goods or provide services used in construction, manufacturing, transportation, and infrastructure. They include firms in sectors such as aerospace and defense, machinery, electrical equipment, and industrial services. Because their revenues often track overall economic activity, industrial stocks tend to be sensitive to business cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $14.45 on Tuesday, reaching $303.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,755,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,859,418. The company has a market capitalization of $976.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.50, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.21. 13,137,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,838,229. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.10. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $277.71.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.63. 13,928,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,272,571. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30.

