Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $537.99 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

