Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,856 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $211.04 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.69. The stock has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

