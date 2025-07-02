Best Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – July 1st

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Micron Technology are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and servicing of motor vehicles, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), parts suppliers and dealerships. By buying these stocks, investors gain a claim on the companies’ assets and future earnings. Their performance is typically sensitive to economic cycles, consumer spending trends, technological shifts (like electrification and autonomous driving) and government regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $13.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.72. 83,787,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,818,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.28 billion, a PE ratio of 165.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,015,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,255,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $158.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.81. 12,194,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,264,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Featured Stories