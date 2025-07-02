Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $310.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.23. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.