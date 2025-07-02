Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $564.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $515.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.92 and a 200-day moving average of $545.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

