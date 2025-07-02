Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

