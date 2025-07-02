Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 147,656 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,656 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.24% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $47,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

