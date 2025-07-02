Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Invests $580,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7,414.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 559,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,806,000 after purchasing an additional 552,036 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

