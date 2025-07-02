Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Invests $580,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2025

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7,414.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 559,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,806,000 after purchasing an additional 552,036 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.