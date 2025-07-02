Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $784.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,511 shares of company stock worth $13,493,751. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

