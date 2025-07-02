Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.