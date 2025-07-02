Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 2,631 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.18. The company had a trading volume of 542,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $214.62 and a one year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

