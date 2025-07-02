Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $238.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

