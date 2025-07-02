FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $188.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

