Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

