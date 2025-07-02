Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today – June 29th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Oklo, Vistra, and Talen Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks (or nuclear stockpiles) refer to the total inventory of nuclear warheads that a state possesses, including those deployed on delivery systems, held in reserve, and awaiting dismantlement. They serve as a key metric in arms-control agreements and strategic stability assessments, reflecting a country’s overall nuclear capabilities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $13.75 on Friday, reaching $520.56. 9,147,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,915. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $532.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $485.32. 6,107,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,470. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.82 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.22 and a 200-day moving average of $492.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $55.33. 45,864,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,389,361. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $4.98 on Friday, reaching $195.38. 8,887,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,770. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Talen Energy (TLN)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

NASDAQ TLN traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,351. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.78. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLN

See Also