Equita Financial Network Inc. Buys 9,003 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $303.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $304.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.37. The firm has a market cap of $497.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

