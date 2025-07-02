American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 78 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

American Capital Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

