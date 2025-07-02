FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $546.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $552.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

