The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,607 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

