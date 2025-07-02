Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after buying an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

