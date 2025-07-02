Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 1,231,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

