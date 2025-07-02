QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,882,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

QCOM opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

