Penobscot Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

