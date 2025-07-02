Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260,704 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $95,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Walmart by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $4,658,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,511 shares of company stock worth $13,493,751. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

