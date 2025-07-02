Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $420.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $425.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

