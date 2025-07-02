Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

APD stock opened at $285.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

