American Capital Advisory LLC Purchases 976 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 215.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $303.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $304.82.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

