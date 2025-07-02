Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 504,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 117.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 58,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,619,000 after acquiring an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

