Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

