Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $5.06 on Wednesday, reaching $284.53. The stock had a trading volume of 90,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.96. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

